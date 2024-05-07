Miami Lakes service to honor late U.S. Senator Bob Graham

MIAMI - A public service will be held Saturday in Miami Lakes to honor the late Florida Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, who died April 16 at age 87.

The "celebration of life service" is planned from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Miami Lakes United Church of Christ. The family will host a public reception from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miami Lakes Hotel.

The family asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida.

After representing Miami-Dade County in the state Senate, Graham was elected governor in 1978. After two terms, Graham went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate.

Graham lay in state April 26 in the Old Capitol, as hundreds of mourners paid their respects. A private graveside service was held in Tallahassee.