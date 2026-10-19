Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Miami Lakes crash, MDSO says

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in Miami Lakes on Monday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

According to the MDSO, deputies responded to reports of the crash in the area of Northwest 57th Avenue and Miami Lakes Drive around 5:49 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and airlifted the rider to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene, according to the MDSO.

No other information was released.