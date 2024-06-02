Watch CBS News
Miami Lakes Mayor Cid hopes to unseat Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

One-on-One with Mayor Manny Cid | Facing South Florida
One-on-One with Mayor Manny Cid | Facing South Florida 12:39

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, who is running to unseat Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The county mayoral race could be one of the most contentious races in South Florida this year. Although this is a non-partisan race, it's no secret that Levine Cava is a Democrat and Cid is a Republican. He talks about the issues plaguing the county, and why voters should choose him.

Guest: Mayor Manny Cid/Town of Miami Lakes

Jim DeFede
First published on June 2, 2024 / 12:19 PM EDT

