Miami Lakes Mayor Cid hopes to unseat Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, who is running to unseat Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The county mayoral race could be one of the most contentious races in South Florida this year. Although this is a non-partisan race, it's no secret that Levine Cava is a Democrat and Cid is a Republican. He talks about the issues plaguing the county, and why voters should choose him.

