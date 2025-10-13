Miami Jewish Federation celebrates release of hostages held by Hamas

For two years, photos of Israeli hostages lined the walls of the Miami Jewish Federation. On Monday, those posters finally started coming down—this time, in celebration.

"It's a moment of great personal joy tempered by real sadness," said Scott Kaufman, president and CEO of the Miami Jewish Federation. "Joy for all the reunions that took place, and then thinking about all the reunions that will never take place."

While there is deep relief for the 20 people who are now free as part of phase one of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, federation leaders say the pain remains for families still waiting to bring loved ones and bodies home.

A historic date for release

Deputy Consul General Ayellet Black noted the timing's significance. Monday, on the Jewish calendar, marks the date of the hostage release — the same date Hamas attacked Israel two years ago.

"The fact that we get to enter this day, it starts at nightfall, with such historic news, it's incredible," Black said.

Since that attack, the Miami Jewish Federation has led more than a dozen mission trips to Israel. Ofi Osin-Cohen, vice president of Women's Philanthropy, took one of those trips and returned home with a photo of hostage Matan Zangauker, which she kept beside her Shabbat candles for 738 days.

"I've been lighting every Friday night since then," she said. "Looking at him, thinking of him, and praying for him and all the other hostages."

On Monday, Matan was released.

Families and friends reunited

In Israel, Daniel Sharabi shared that his best friend, Yosef Haim Ohana, is also free. The two were at the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7 when Yosef was kidnapped.

"He stopped and said hi and that he missed us," Sharabi said. "He's so happy."

As the first phase of the ceasefire begins, many in the Jewish community say this moment feels like the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

"My hope is lasting peace for everybody," Kaufman said. "So, children will never have to see this again."

The Miami Jewish Federation will hold a celebration Thursday night at 6 p.m., where members plan to dance and mark the release of the hostages.