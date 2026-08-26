Truck driver dies after crashing into restaurant near Miami International Airport, deputies say

An investigation is underway in Miami Springs after deputies said the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into the front of a restaurant near Miami International Airport early Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a crash in the area of Northwest 36th Street and Lee Drive on the north side of MIA just before 2:30 a.m.

The driver of a truck died after crashing into a restaurant near Miami International Airport on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

Investigators said a man was driving the pickup truck westbound on Northwest 36th Street and was approaching Lee Drive when the vehicle traveled on the right shoulder and sidewalk before slamming into the front of the business.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and rushed the driver to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the MDSO Traffic Homicide Bureau have since assumed the investigation.

No other details were released.