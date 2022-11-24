Miami International Airport sees special reunion, just in time for Thanksgiving

MIAMI - It almost isn't Thanksgiving without a trip somewhere, be it to grandma's house, last-minute grocery shopping, or to the airport. And for those CBS4 talked with at Miami International Airport the rush was to get a seat at the table.

"Creme brulee, that's our specialty, homemade creme brulee, it's delicious not to brag and apple pie," Alexandria Vera said.

Vera, and husband Manny just came back from visiting their daughter in Washington D.C., they were heading home to make dessert.

"Hang out, smoke some cigars, have dinner, do the Cuban kind of Thanksgiving," Manny said.

That's a pretty Miami kind of celebration indeed, but some at the airport also arrived for a quick escape.

"Some of it was Thanksgiving it, some of it was we're in between all the kids' sports season so it was a good time to be gone," Brian McKibban from Iowa said.

He is and his family are making a quick stop in the Magic City.

"We're spending Thanksgiving and tomorrow here and we leave on a Disney Cruise on Saturday."

And another father of two, had something extra to be thankful for.

"I've been picturing this for a very long time, now that it's happening you cannot believe it," Elio Crespo from Tampa said.

After waiting 7 years through the immigration process, Crespo is bringing his kids home from Cuba.

"Thanksgiving is about being together and after 7 years, I'll finally be together with his family."

When the moment came; there was hardly a dry eye in his family; no doubt it's an unforgettable Thanksgiving for the Crespos.