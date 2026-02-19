New technology developed in Florida designed to keep travelers safe tested at Miami International Airport

New technology aimed at keeping travelers safe was tested at Miami International Airport on Wednesday.

The Florida International University Forensics Team, which ran the test, deployed a police K-9, a robot dog and new state-of-the-art UV Laser Raman Technology that was developed by Alakai Defense Systems in Largo.

The robot dog can detect things like explosives, and the laser can identify harmful chemicals.

During the test, the crew simulated a scenario where a real K-9 dog, the robot dog and laser all worked together to locate an explosive inside a parked car.

"Looking at dogs and sensors and combining the two different technologies," FIU Executive Director of Global Forensics and Justice Center Dr. Ken Furton said "People think of them in silos, and what we've found is that they really are complimentary."

The goal was to help law enforcement find threats quickly and diffuse them safely.