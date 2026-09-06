Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport felt miles away, resident says

A resident living nearly three miles from Miami International Airport said he felt the impact of Sunday's Amazon cargo plane crash from inside his Virginia Gardens home.

Jose Sanchez, who lives along Northwest 38th Terrace, said he initially thought he heard an explosion or a truck crash.

"An explosion or truck, maybe, exploded or something like that," Sanchez said. "But for the house to shake — it wasn't normal."

Sanchez said the vibration was strong enough to shake his home. When he went outside, he said he could smell smoke from the crash, though he could not see smoke rising.

"Then I started to smell some smoke," Sanchez said. "As I stepped outside, it got stronger."

Sanchez said his home was not damaged. He said he was devastated to learn about the victims.

"Just the fact that it happened so close," Sanchez said. "I feel very bad for the people, the victims and their families."