Miami Hurricanes hours away from taking on Indiana Hoosiers College Football Playoff National Championship

The University of Miami Hurricanes are just hours away from taking on the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

If you're headed to the big game on Monday evening, get ready for bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures, and heightened security measures.

But inside you can expect plenty of celebrations ahead of, during and after the big game.

Championship party rages on in Miami Beach

Thousands of college football fans and locals flocked to South Beach to celebrate a free concert ahead of the collegiate title game between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers on Monday night.

There were extra security measures in place on Sunday after things got chaotic Saturday night.

On Saturday, hundreds of people rushed through security and jumped barricades; however, additional metal detectors, along with a beefed-up police and security presence, were implemented for Sunday's performances.

When asked what the game's outcome would be, Hurricanes fan Sergio just had two words: "Go U!"

"'Canes taking it home all day," he told CBS News Miami.

Indiana fan Scott Sikkenga said he used to go to games three decades ago and told CBS News Miami that current college football games are "unbelievable."

"I used to go to games 30 years ago, and you could sit wherever you wanted to, buy tickets the day of the game, sit wherever you want and now, it's just unbelievable," he said.

Tickets skyrocket ahead of College Football Playoff National Championship game

Take a long-downtrodden team that happens to have the world's largest alumni base and another playing a home game while in search of its first national title in 25 years and the math is simple.

This is the toughest ticket in town. And, in fact, Monday night's title game between Indiana and Miami will be among the most expensive tickets in college football history.

According to Ticketdata, the lowest "get-in" price at Hard Rock Stadium, not far from the Miami campus, was $3,652 about 24 hours before kickoff. That's 8% off what it had been earlier in the week, but still in position to be the most expensive price since the data started being tracked in 2009.

Roads closed, security increased ahead of championship game

If you're headed to the big game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, you're not going to be alone.

Outside Hard Rock Stadium, traffic is expected to become a major problem as heightened security and road closures are just some of the reasons why fans might want to get to the College Football Playoff National Championship game early.

Plus, parking is now completely sold out — if you still need a spot to park, passes are being sold for hundreds or thousands of dollars on resale sites.

You should also expect long drives to and from the game.

If you're going to Hard Rock Stadium, it will likely be in a car. And the City of Miami Gardens will implement some road closures before and after the game, starting at 4 a.m. Monday, all the way to 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The City of Miami Gardens shared a traffic advisory on social media and detailed the different road closures starting Monday and lasting until Tuesday morning.