Miami Hurricanes fans celebrate championship weekend at Miami Beach concert

The championship party rages on in Miami Beach as thousands of college football fans and locals flocked to South Beach to celebrate a free concert ahead of the collegiate title game between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers on Monday night.

There were extra security measures in place on Sunday after things got chaotic Saturday night.

On Saturday, hundreds of people rushed through security and jumped barricades; however, additional metal detectors, along with a beefed-up police and security presence, were implemented for Sunday's performances.

It's Latin Night for the free AT&T Playoff Playlist LIVE! concert.

You can feel the energy pulsing through South Beach as it was jumping with college football fans and music lovers alike, partying before Monday's championship match between UM and Indiana.

When asked what the game's outcome would be, Hurricanes fan Sergio just had two words: "Go U!"

"'Canes taking it home all day," he told CBS News Miami.

Indiana fan Scott Sikkenga said he used to go to games three decades ago and told CBS News Miami that current college football games are "unbelievable."

"I used to go to games 30 years ago, and you could sit wherever you wanted to, buy tickets the day of the game, sit wherever you want and now, it's just unbelievable," he said.

On Saturday night, electronic DJs like Calvin Harris and John Summit took over the beach, and as thousands of fans showed up, chaos erupted with people jumping fences into the VIP area.

But on Sunday, police were all over, along with additional security. Fans who spoke with CBS News Miami said they feel safe here and they're absolutely elated about Monday's game.

"It's so exciting! I never thought this would happen in my lifetime," said Indiana fan Linda Brown. "I've been a season ticket holder for 47 years, and I'm just hoping we win tomorrow."

"Born and raised, 305, Dade County, Miami, in the building! I gotta represent, baby," said Hurricanes fan Jerod Wilcher. "I'm excited, and you know what? We natty champions, I already see it."

On Monday, CBS News Miami will be live all day and night long at different watch parties, with the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.