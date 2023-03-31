Watch CBS News
Stage is set for Miami Hurricanes, FAU Owls in NCAA Final Four games

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Countdown to tipoff of NCAA Final Four
Countdown to tipoff of NCAA Final Four 01:13

MIAMI - The stage is set for the NCAA Final Four showdowns on Saturday.

The Miami Hurricanes will take on the UConn Huskies and Florida Atlantic University Owls will go up against the San Diego State Aztecs.

On Thursday, the 'Canes got in a couple of closed-door practices, saying they can't wait to step on the floor of the NRG Stadium for Saturday's game.

On Friday, the team and coach Jim Larrañaga will hold public practices.

Both Hurricanes and Owls fans have been descending on Houston to cheer their respective teams on. Expect a huge party ahead of Satuday's games and the championship game on Monday.

Miami's Athletic Director Dan Radakovich said he thinks he'll see the 'Canes Monday night in prime time. 

March 31, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

