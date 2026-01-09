Miami Hurricanes fans flood team store after historic run sends Canes to home championship game

Celebrations spilled from Calle 8 into the Miami Hurricanes team store this week as fans poured in to grab game-day gear after the Canes clinched a spot in the national championship — one that will be played at home.

University of Miami freshman Kyra Lawrence was among the early shoppers, already knowing exactly what she wanted. Lawrence said playing for a title at home is the perfect way to cap off her first year at UM.

"I actually went to high school with a lot of players like Malachi Toney who are now playing for the Hurricanes, so it's super cool to have gone with them," Lawrence said.

Lawrence wasn't alive the last time the Canes won it all in 2001. Her father, Kris, remembers it clearly, and said the wait since then has felt endless.

"It's just amazing, like we've been the underdog all year and to come out now and prove everyone wrong," he said.

They're just two of the growing wave of customers flooding the team store since the Canes made the playoff run.

David Diggs, who works at the store, said demand has surged locally and nationwide, with championship gear ordered the moment the final buzzer sounded.

"On a typical day we ship 30 to 40 items," Diggs said. "Now we ship a hundred or so, or more."

Diggs said the new championship merchandise is expected to arrive in stores this weekend, with some items already available online.

The historic run has been marked by milestone wins along the way.

The victory over Texas A&M delivered the program's first playoff win. Beating Ohio State served as redemption. And the win against Ole Miss sealed a place in history — making the Canes the first team ever to host a championship game at its home stadium.