Miami Hurricanes fall to Georgia Tech in regular season finale, 79-49

The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team concluded their 2025-26 regular season with a tough 79-49 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. The 30-point defeat marks the Hurricanes' largest margin of loss this season.

With this result, Miami drops to 16-13 overall and 8-10 in ACC play, while Georgia Tech improves to 13-17 and matches Miami's conference record at 8-10.

The Hurricanes struggled both offensively and defensively, as Georgia Tech's Talayah Walker put on a standout performance, tying her career high with 33 points. Miami also found it difficult to convert close-range opportunities, making just 8-of-18 layups, and was narrowly outrebounded, 42-38.

Gal Raviv led Miami in scoring with 11 points, while Ahnay Adams chipped in 10 points and added two steals. Ra Shaya Kyle provided a strong effort on the glass, pulling down a team-high seven rebounds for the Hurricanes.

Georgia Tech set the tone early, jumping out to a 7-0 lead and holding Miami scoreless for nearly two minutes. Despite early baskets from Kyle and Kimpson, the Yellow Jackets—with Walker scoring 10 points in under five minutes—established a 21-10 advantage at the first timeout and extended their lead to 26-12 by the end of the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets continued to build on their momentum in the second quarter, opening with two quick baskets before Adams hit a three-pointer to reignite the Hurricanes' offense. Miami ramped up its defensive pressure, forcing five turnovers in the period, but still trailed 45-24 at halftime as Georgia Tech outscored the Canes in both opening quarters.

The second half saw Miami briefly strike first with Raviv at the free-throw line, but Georgia Tech responded with an 8-0 run to widen the gap. The Yellow Jackets' lead ballooned to as much as 39 points before Miami closed the third quarter down 70-33. The Hurricanes managed just nine points in the period, while Georgia Tech added 25.

Facing a steep deficit entering the final quarter, Miami showed resilience with a 12-1 run that trimmed the margin to 73-45. However, the Yellow Jackets controlled the closing minutes to seal the 79-49 victory.

With the regular season now complete, the Hurricanes turn their attention to the ACC Tournament, set for March 4-8 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. Miami will await its official seeding as the top 14 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference prepare to vie for the postseason title.