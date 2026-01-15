Miami hotels nearly sell-out as College Football Playoff brings fans, festivities, and $300 million boost to city

"The occupancy is great, I have one unit available at the moment," said Mitch Novick.

Novick owns The Sherbrooke Hotel on Collins Ave and 10th Street on Miami Beach. His hotel is one of many that are near or already sold out this weekend ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium.

"A lot of people are hurting and its nice when the money flows," Novick said.

This game is unique - it's the first time a team gets to play for the natty in their home stadium.

Though half the fan base is already local, CFP officials said with Indiana having the largest living alumni base - at over 800,000 worldwide - tourism will still benefit.

"Indiana travels well they have showed up at every playoff game in mass and they are going to be here without a doubt, so the economic impact is going to be significant here," Rich Clark, CFP executive director.

It's estimated that the game will bring in over $300 million in economic impact.

"This is a destination city, who doesn't want to come to Miami to be a part of the college football playoff," said Clark.

Miami Beach is the CFP designated fan zone. The Miami Beach Convention Center is home to the CFP Playoff Fan Central.

"There's something for everyone here, sponsor activations, food, games, former players, autograph signings. you don't have to like football and there's something for you, we've got puppies we'll foster adoptions, we've got reptiles," said Ryan Allen Hall, CFP senior director of public events and sponsorship.

The fan fest is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"There's going to be a lot of people here, probably the whole state of Indiana will drive down for a once in a lifetime experience and the for the Canes, hey its been a while right, a couple of decades," Hall said.

On the beach behind Lummus Park will be the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! a free concert series with performances by Calvin Harris, John Summit and XANDRA on Saturday night and Peso Pluma and Latin Mafia on Sunday night.

Novick hopes those fans will have a good enough time that they'll return again.

"Hopefully those visitors will decide they like it here and come back and spend more," Novick said.