South Florida students use theater to explore Holocaust's lessons and confront modern-day hate

An award-winning high school theater program in South Florida is using the power of performance to teach students about the Holocaust while connecting its lessons to modern-day social issues.

Holocaust Impact Theater (HIT), based at the Alper Jewish Community Center in Miami, brings together dozens of high school students each year to write, produce and perform original plays that explore the consequences of hate and the importance of tolerance.

Created by educator Ruth Gordon, the program celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, marking two decades of student-driven storytelling designed to educate audiences and spark conversations about discrimination, injustice and diversity.

Through the program, students learn how to develop their own scripts and take part in every stage of the production process, including directing and performing. Organizers said the experience helps young participants build confidence, leadership skills and a deeper understanding of how historical events continue to shape society today.

Using the Holocaust as a foundation, the productions explore how prejudice and intolerance can affect communities, while encouraging audiences to reflect on present-day social challenges. Students also share their own perspectives and experiences through the performances, creating what organizers describe as a platform for young voices.

Each year, the program brings together about 70 to 80 students from diverse backgrounds. The collaborative productions often lead to discussions among students and audiences about empathy, respect and standing up against hate.

The program's work has received recognition from local governments and education leaders, including proclamations from the Village of Pinecrest and the Village of Palmetto Bay, as well as recognition from the Miami-Dade County School Board. HIT has also been featured in multiple news outlets highlighting its impact on students and the broader community.

Organizers say community support helps keep the program running and allows future students to continue using theater as a way to explore history, challenge injustice and promote understanding.

Performance schedule:

March 12, 2026: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

March 14, 2026: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

March 15, 2026: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

All performances will be held at the Alper Jewish Community Center in Miami.