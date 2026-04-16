The majority of Cubans living in South Florida support military intervention in the island, new poll finds

Cubans living in South Florida overwhelmingly support some form of military intervention in their home country, according to a new poll published Thursday by CBS Miami partners at The Miami Herald.

The poll, commissioned by The Miami Herald, asked 800 Cubans and Cuban Americans across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties if they were in favor of military intervention. The results showed that seventy-nine percent support some form of intervention, with some favoring toppling the regime and others wanting to deal with the humanitarian crisis, highlighting a range of priorities within the community.

"Whatever is needed to get the job done," said Cuban American Javier Yuanis. "My parents are Cuban, my grandparents are Cuban, and we were always told, you know, one day we would love to return to a free Cuba, and they never saw it; a lot of people died".

Yuanis stressed that addressing humanitarian needs must be secondary to achieving political change. "People are saying they need the food, they need this, they need all of those things, but that's not going to come unless freedom rings first," he said.

In addition to views on intervention, the survey also found that 78 percent of respondents disapprove of an agreement with Cuba that would allow the current government to stay in power in exchange for economic reforms.

"No, no, no," said Osbaldo Hernandez about a potential economic deal. "Everything out". Yuanis echoed the sentiment, expressing concern that a deal "is going to be similar to what Obama did. It's just going to fuel the government even further, and the people still suffer. So unless the regime is out, we don't want in".

The strong numbers in favor of regime change come at a time when Americans are questioning the U.S.'s intervention in Iran. A CBS News poll found that few Americans believe U.S. goals are being met in Iran, while a majority expressed worry and anger over the war.

"I don't think it's going to be as extreme as what happened in Venezuela or Iran, but as long as it forces that regime change, then I'm in support of it," Yuanis said.

"No more, no mas dictatorship, in Cuba, in Venezuela, in Iran, no more," Hernandez added.

The majority of those who responded in the survey said they have family on the island.