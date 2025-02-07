Miami Heat's Tyler Herro selected to participate in NBA All-Star Three-Point contest

MIAMI - Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has earned a second trip to the NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest.

The league announced Herro's selection for the competition, to be held Feb. 15 in San Francisco as part of All-Star Saturday Night.

Herro, who also participated in the contest in 2023, becomes the fifth Heat player to compete multiple times and the 14th overall.

He joins a prestigious group of Heat sharpshooters, including Duncan Robinson, Wayne Ellington, James Jones, Mario Chalmers, Daequan Cook, Jason Kapono, Glen Rice and Jon Sundvold.

This season, Herro is averaging a career-high 23.9 points, along with 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

He's connecting on 39.3% of his three-point attempts and has already made 183 treys, good for third in the NBA.

Herro also recently set a Heat franchise record with a 79-game streak of at least one three-pointer.