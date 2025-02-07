Miami Heat's Tyler Herro selected to participate in NBA All-Star Three-Point contest

Watch CBS News
By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has earned a second trip to the NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest. 

The league announced Herro's selection for the competition, to be held Feb. 15 in San Francisco as part of All-Star Saturday Night.

Herro, who also participated in the contest in 2023, becomes the fifth Heat player to compete multiple times and the 14th overall. 

He joins a prestigious group of Heat sharpshooters, including Duncan Robinson, Wayne Ellington, James Jones, Mario Chalmers, Daequan Cook, Jason Kapono, Glen Rice and Jon Sundvold.

This season, Herro is averaging a career-high 23.9 points, along with 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. 

He's connecting on 39.3% of his three-point attempts and has already made 183 treys, good for third in the NBA.

Herro also recently set a Heat franchise record with a 79-game streak of at least one three-pointer.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

