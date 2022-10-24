Miami Heat players Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended over scuffle with Toronto Raptors' Christian Koloko

MIAMI -- The NBA announced Sunday night that Miami Heat players Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovice have been suspended for one game following an on-court dust up with Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko.

In a written statement, the league said in a statement that the players would serve their suspensions during the Oct. 24 game against the Raptors.

The Heat managed to defeat the Raptors Saturday night during a game interrupted by the altercation.

Koloko and Martin were both ejected with 7:46 left in the third quarter.

They were jostling for a rebound off a missed 3-pointer by Siakam, and Martin was whistled for a foul. Koloko wound up on the floor, and Martin stepped toward him as the Raptors' rookie quickly bounced to his feet.

In a flash, they were tangled, Martin appearing to drive Koloko into a row of seats that toppled backward. Players from both teams quickly rushed to that spot, which was just a couple of feet in front of the Heat bench. The game was stopped for several minutes while referees reviewed the play and crews used towels to mop up the area.

"There was a lot of plays leading up to it," Martin said. "It was a chippy game."

Said Koloko: "I just stood up for myself and I get ejected. That's what happened."

The NBA statement said that Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.