Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade nominated for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

MIAMI - The FTX Arena was known as "Wade's House," but now the 3-time NBA champion is one step closer to calling the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame his new home.

Wednesday, Wade, among other NBA legends was unveiled on the list of eligible candidates to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wade, who retired after the 2018-19 season, is eligible for the first ballot.

He would become the eighth former Heat player to enter the Hall, joining Ray Allen, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal, Gary Payton, Pat Riley, and Tim Hardaway.

In his career, Wade won three NBA championships (2006, 2012, and 2013), was a 13-time All-Star, and the Miami Heat's leading scorer all-time.

Other names on that list include former Dallas Mavericks big-man Dirk Nowitzki, San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich, and 2-time NBA champion Pau Gasol.