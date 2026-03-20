SUV slams into Miami gas station car wash after driver suffers possible medical emergency, police say

An investigation is underway in Miami after an SUV slammed into a car wash at a gas station after the driver may have suffered a medical emergency, according to police.

There were some memorable images after the crash, with video from the scene showing significant damage to the Shell gas station at the corner of Lejeune Road and Northwest 7th Street on Friday morning at around 7:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the SUV involved in the crash was a 60-year-old man. First responders said that he initially didn't want to go to the hospital, but then he was eventually transferred.

First responders said he may have suffered from a medical emergency, but it's not known if it happened before or after the crash.

"I don't know. I just heard a loud boom," Ricardo Victoreno said.

Another man described the scene as "wild."

"It's pretty wild. I wonder how it happened. I wonder if he hit the accelerator. Because the machine moves you forward. I'm glad he's ok, but the structure looks messed up. They may have to knock (the car wash) down."

The city of Miami has since declared the building an unsafe structure.