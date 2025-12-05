Miami Gardens woman reunites with father after Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica

A Miami Gardens woman says she is relieved after reuniting with her father in the wake of Hurricane Melissa in October. It took her two weeks to reach him.

Kimali Stephen was stressed and on edge because she hadn't heard from her 85‑year‑old father after the monster hurricane slammed into Jamaica.

Today her heart is not just at ease but relieved that her father survived what he says was the scariest storm he's ever experienced.

Emotional meeting at Montego Bay

Stephen ran into the arms of her father, Albert Stephen, after walking off a plane at the Montego Bay airport.

"When I saw my dad, it was like, I was just so grateful. I knew it could've went another way. But I was just overfilled with being grateful and happy to see my dad," said Stephen.

Journey through devastated Westmoreland parish

Afterward, they traveled through his parish of Westmoreland, up toward his home in Argyle Mountain.

She says it was mass destruction.

"We went immediately to his village, and I saw all the devastation. It was bittersweet. I was happy to see my dad, it was sad seeing what happened there," said Stephen.

Father recalls holding door for hours

After they arrived, he told them how he had to hold the door of his home for hours to survive the Category 5 storm. Once Hurricane Melissa passed, he couldn't believe his eyes.

"When I see the two young men's house blow down. I see part of the house is gone. Up there at that house is gone. This brother's house gone. The other house that has a thing on the top, and it blew off," Stephen's father told her.

Decision to remain in Jamaica

Now back in the U.S., Stephen says her father decided to stay in his country.

"I just want to be there for my dad. I just want to be there. He's not ready to come back yet because he's saying that he wants to be there to help the people in the village," said Stephen.

Stephen's father also said he is still finding water in his belongings as rain filled his house after strong winds shattered his bedroom windows.