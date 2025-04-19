Girlfriend arrested after boyfriend killed in Miami Gardens double shooting, police say

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly killed her boyfriend and injured another man in a shooting Friday morning, Miami Gardens police said.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Shaneeka Harris, has been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Miami Gardens police said when officers arrived, they saw two men had been shot. At the time, one man was in critical condition, and the other, who CBS News Miami learned was Harris' boyfriend, was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Family members said that Harris and her boyfriend, whose name has not been released, had been together for close to a decade, and allegedly, it's not a secret that the couple's relationship was abusive.