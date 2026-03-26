Miami Gardens community rallies to help retired teacher rebuild after a fire tore through his home

A longtime Miami-Dade physical education teacher is working to rebuild his life after a fire destroyed the only home he has known for decades.

Edward Brown Jr., who spent 35 years teaching physical education and mentoring students, lost his home to a fire last week. Flames tore through the house, leaving it uninhabitable and forcing Brown to move in with his adult son.

"It's hard not to think about it," Brown said. "Even if I'm not there, I think about what was burned. But I know that's material stuff. It can be replaced."

Rebuilding, however, will not be easy. Brown said he does not have homeowners' insurance to help cover the costs. He paid off the home last year and decided not to renew his insurance policy because of rising costs on a fixed income.

"Just like in life, it's a chance you take," Brown said. "I knew before I made the final decision. I didn't do it in haste."

Now, the financial burden of rebuilding falls largely on Brown and the community he has supported for years. Known by neighbors as someone who was always willing to help, Brown has received an outpouring of support in the days following the fire. Friends, former colleagues, and community members have dropped off care packages and shared words of encouragement.

An online fundraiser has also been launched by Brown's family and friends to help cover rebuilding expenses. When told about the effort, Brown became emotional, pausing before expressing his gratitude. He said the support he has received has helped him stay focused on moving forward.

Brown acknowledged the road ahead will be challenging but said he remains hopeful. "I think about it," he said. "But I need some help. I can tell you that."

Those hoping to support Brown's recovery can find information about the fundraiser through family and community organizers.