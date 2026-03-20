Miami Gardens house fire causes huge billows of smoke in the area as crews work to put it out
Fire crews are actively extinguishing a fire at a Miami Gardens home.
Chopper 4 captured huge billows of smoke coming out of the home located at NW 27th Court and 172nd Terrace, with flames billowing through a large hole in the roof. Multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks are seen trying to contain the blaze.
According to MDFR, it is a 1-alarm fire, meaning it is contained to a small area inside the home and has currently not spread.
MDFR says no injuries have been reported.
The fire is currently active; no word yet on what caused the blaze.