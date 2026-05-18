Miami Gardens residents push for safety fixes at dangerous intersection after repeated stop sign violations

Residents in Miami Gardens say drivers routinely ignore stop signs at Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 170th Terrace, raising concerns about pedestrian safety and calls for traffic calming measures.

The City of Miami Gardens Public Works Department is working to address complaints about drivers routinely ignoring stop signs on Northwest 12th Avenue at Northwest 170th Terrace.

"Our public safety division is aware of that concern," a spokesperson for Mayor Rodney Harris' office said. "Our public works department is in communication with the county to see how that corridor can be better addressed. It's ongoing."

CBS News Miami cameras recorded five drivers rolling through the intersection without stopping Monday morning.

"It's just aggravating," Miami Gardens resident Mamon Tisol said. "They do it all the time. That's an everyday thing."

Tisol, who has lived in Miami Gardens for 30 years, is visually impaired and uses a cane to cross Northwest 12th Avenue to catch the bus.

"I'm feeling scared," Tisol said. "Drivers can see better than me and they don't see the sign says stop? I'm gonna be 70 next month. I want to see my birthday."

Tisol said he has complained to the Miami Gardens Police Department at least seven times over the past five months.

Miami Gardens police did not respond to CBS News Miami's requests for comment.

Police do occasionally send patrols to the area, according to Tisol, but residents say drivers often resume ignoring the stop signs once officers leave.

In April, Tisol urged city council members to take action.

"Speed bumps need to go up for safety reasons," he told council.

Until city leaders implement a solution, Tisol said crossing Northwest 12th Avenue remains a daily fear.