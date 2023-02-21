Miami Gardens police officer injured in crash

MIAMI - A Miami Gardens police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to police, the officer was in a marked Ford Explorer was heading west on NW 199th Street. At NW 44th Avenue, the driver of a silver Malibu merged onto the street and collided with the officer's SUV.

The injured officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Malibu was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.