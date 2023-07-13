Miami Gardens police ask for help to identify, find suspect in fatal shooting of 18-year-old man

Miami Gardens police look for suspect in fatal shooting

MIAMI -- Investigators with the Miami Gardens Police Department on Thursday asked for the public's help to identify and find a man suspected of fatally shooting a man apparently after an argument.

Jacob Zamora, 18, died after being shot Tuesday in Miami Gardens. Miami Gardens police

Jacob Zamora, 18, died after being rushed to a local hospital for treatment following the incident Tuesday around 2:15 p.m., police said.

According to a statement, Zamora, on a skateboard, was in the area of NW 167th Street and NW 17th Avenue when he and another man argued.

After being shot, the unidentified suspect fled from the scene.

Cameras in the area captured the shooting but officials have not publicly revealed a motive for the shooting.

Police have also not said if the victim knew the man who fatally shot him.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white shirt, gray short pants and blue-and-white sneakers at the time of the shooting.

Police released this image of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Miami Gardens. Miami-Gardens police

Anyone with information was asked to call Miami Gardens police at 305-474-1565 or CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.