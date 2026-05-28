Miami Gardens police pursuit suspect facing multiple charges as reports show he has an extensive rap sheet

A 26-year-old Opa-Locka man faced a judge Thursday on charges stemming from a brief police pursuit in a stolen car, which ended after officers performed a PIT maneuver and the suspect fled into a wooded area before being captured.

The suspect, Klauss Antony Moise, is facing a slew of charges after police pursued the stolen Cadillac through neighborhoods in Opa-Locka and Miami Gardens. The pursuit, captured by Chopper 4, ended when the Florida Highway Patrol and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office used a PIT maneuver to stop the car at Northwest 17th Avenue and 152nd Street. Moise was reportedly seen jumping out of the vehicle and running into a wooded area next to railroad tracks before he was captured.

Neighbor Marvin Walls Jr. told CBS News Miami, "I saw law enforcement bring him out. I can say law enforcement did a good job. Everybody did a good job, and nobody got hurt, but this could have been a bad situation". The owner of the black Cadillac was able to drive the vehicle away from the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, an FHP trooper noted observations including "red, glossy eyes, slurred speech, inability to maintain balance, to stand or sit. Odor of alcohol emitting from Mr. Moise…open containers in plain view from inside the vehicle".

Moise is charged with driving under the influence (DUI), grand theft, fleeing and eluding, and resisting an officer.

Appearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer, testimony indicated that Moise is on probation for two cases and also has three traffic cases.

"Sir, you were arrested for two cases," Judge Glazer told Moise. "Fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer without violence and a second case of grand theft".

When asked if he could afford to hire a lawyer, Moise responded, "No," and Glazer appointed the Public Defender's Office. Records show Moise has an extensive criminal history, including past charges of domestic violence, battery, burglary, and carjacking.

Assistant State Attorney Ashley Ramkishun asked for an elevated bond, stating, "I think that given the defendant's history in the past few years, he's had consistent contact with the criminal justice system and complete disregard for the law at this point".

Judge Glazer found probable cause for the charges, setting the total bond at $18,000. However, Moise is being held pending another hearing on other cases.