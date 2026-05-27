Police pursuit in Miami Gardens ends with a man arrested

A man was arrested by Miami-Dade deputies after a pursuit in Miami Gardens.

Chopper 4 was on the scene, where you can see multiple agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO), slowly pursuing a black Cadillac at Northwest 18th Avenue and 152nd Terrace.

Several unmarked police cars then stopped the vehicle at Northwest 17th Avenue and 152nd Street. That is when a man was seen fleeing on foot towards an area with railroad tracks.

Chopper 4 captured the moment deputies and troopers chased the man and put him in handcuffs. He was then taken into a MDSO car.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol for more information, including why they were pursuing the suspect and what charges he could face.