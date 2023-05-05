Miami Gardens neighbors sound off about traffic during Grad Prix weekend

MIAMI GARDENS - There's a lot of talk about the return of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend, and this year, it's not so much about the noise.

"The noise isn't a bother during the daytime," Nicole Victor, a resident said.

However, what was unbearable was the traffic back-up. Miami Gardens is typically used to it, with a myriad of Dolphins games, and college bowl games, busy streets are nothing new, but the size of F1 ties up traffic even before closures take effect.

"I'm taking care of everything that I need to take care of," Victor told CBS News Miami.

Depending on where some reside, they may end up getting sandwiched in the middle of closures.

"199th is usually the way I have to get to work in a timely manner but with all the traffic going on especially because I get off late, instead of straight home I have to detour to 183rd," she said.

Then there's the issue of parking. The event is far bigger than a regular Dolphins home game, people park everywhere.

"Last year, we charged I believe it was $45 that's because every place else $55 and $60," said a resident who did not want to be identified.

She told us, so many drivers headed to Hard Rock Stadium park around their homes, sometimes even blocking cars that residents manage by charging for a spot.

"My neighbor does no parking at all and a lot of times, it's because she's at work, so when she comes home there are cars in her yard," she explained.

Then there's what some call disrespect.

"We have bottles and whatever it is we're drinking and they just drop it."

Now, to cut through some of the roadblocks there is a resident pass, but sometimes even that is just not enough.

Here are some road closure you need to be aware of:

FRIDAY

NW 27th Ave: NW 191st St. to NW 203rd St. all northbound lanes will be closed from 6:00pm to 9:00pm



NW 199th St: NW 14th to NW 27th Ave. all lanes will be closed in both directions 6:00pm to 9:00pm

FL Turnpike: Both Exit 2X ramps and Turnpike Access Rd. at NW 199th St. will be closed all day

SATURDAY

NW 27th Ave: NW 191st St. to NW 203rd St. all northbound lanes will be closed from 4:00pm to 7:00pm



NW 199 St: NW 14th to NW 27th Ave. all lanes will be closed in both directions 4:00pm to 7:00pm FL Turnpike: Both Exit 2X ramps and Turnpike Access Rd. at NW 199th St. will be closed all day

SUNDAY

NW 27th Ave: NW 191st St to NW 203rd St. all northbound lanes will be closed from 5:00pm to 8:00pm



NW 199 St: NW 14th to NW 27th. Ave all lanes will be closed in both directions 5:00pm to 8:00pm FL Turnpike: Both Exit 2X ramps and Turnpike Access Rd. at NW 199th St. will be closed until 10:00pm