Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Gardens man cited for illegal mangrove snapper near Islamorada bridge

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

A Miami Gardens man was cited after authorities say he was found with illegal fish during a marine patrol in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a marine deputy was on patrol near Whale Harbor Bridge around 7 a.m. on March 29 when he encountered 40-year-old Onays Sandoval Gonzalez.

Deputies say Gonzalez was in possession of eight mangrove snapper, seven of which were undersized.

Authorities also say Gonzalez had an expired fishing license.

He was issued a mandatory notice to appear in court for possession over the bag limit, possession of undersized mangrove snapper, and fishing without a valid license. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue