Miami Gardens man cited for illegal mangrove snapper near Islamorada bridge

A Miami Gardens man was cited after authorities say he was found with illegal fish during a marine patrol in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a marine deputy was on patrol near Whale Harbor Bridge around 7 a.m. on March 29 when he encountered 40-year-old Onays Sandoval Gonzalez.

Deputies say Gonzalez was in possession of eight mangrove snapper, seven of which were undersized.

Authorities also say Gonzalez had an expired fishing license.

He was issued a mandatory notice to appear in court for possession over the bag limit, possession of undersized mangrove snapper, and fishing without a valid license.