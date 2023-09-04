Miami Gardens hit and run victim believes he found the car that struck him, CBS News Miami exclusive

Miami Gardens hit and run victim believes he knows who hit him

MIAMI - A man involved in a hit and run crash in Miami Gardens believes he found who hit him.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami, Juan Salazar, 23, said he was walking down the street in the 2900 block of 208th Terrace on the night of August 13th when a vehicle slammed into him and then sped off.

"All I remember after, I was still talking on the phone and then when I open my eyes again, I'm on the floor and I feel a big pain in my whole body," he said.

Salazar broke several ribs and punctured his lung and liver.

He said he found surveillance video of the crash and even located the car he believes hit him, but so far no arrests have been made.

CBS News Miami reached out to Miami Gardens police when this incident first happened and again on Sunday, but they have yet to respond.