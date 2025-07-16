Hispanic officers allege discrimination within Miami Gardens Police Department

Five Miami Gardens police officers have filed a notice of intent to sue the city, alleging racial discrimination and emotional trauma. The officers — all Hispanic — claim they've been unfairly targeted within their department, subjected to demotions, transfers, and disciplinary actions without cause.

Claims span at least three years

At a press conference Wednesday, four of the five officers appeared alongside their attorney to share their experiences and outline what they say are ongoing violations of the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights. They allege the discrimination has been happening for at least three years.

"We've been subjects of transfers, demotions, some of us relieved of duty — myself, without no cause," said Sgt. Pedro Valdes, who was placed on leave with pay. He described the ordeal as demoralizing.

Officers describe retaliation and isolation

Officer Francisco Mejido said he was removed from the department's K-9 unit in January over what he was told was a minor body camera violation.

"I've brought up a lot of issues we had internally with different command staff members," Mejido said. "Every time I did, it would kind of fall on deaf ears."

Officer Juan Gonzalez said he was intimidated by a supervisor after being scolded for speaking with other Hispanic officers at a scene.

"I asked to speak freely, and when I didn't agree, I walked out," Gonzalez said. "I was followed by my supervisor in a threatening manner. He never punched me; he never touched me — but it was intimidating."

All five officers remain employed

The officers involved include Valdes, Mejido, Gonzalez, Rudy Hernandez, and Christian Vega — Vega did not attend the press conference. All five remain employed with the Miami Gardens Police Department.

None of the officers' claims have been substantiated by the department. However, their attorney, Mike Pizzi, said they plan to file a federal lawsuit and are requesting intervention from the federal government.

City responds, citing legal process

"It's a sad day in the United States of America when police officers are getting post-traumatic stress disorder not from criminals or life-threatening situations, but from their own police chief and administration," Pizzi said.

In a statement, the City of Miami Gardens said:

"The City of Miami Gardens is aware there is a pending lawsuit to be filed by a group of police officers. As a matter of policy, the City does not comment on pending litigation. The City remains committed to transparency and will respond accordingly within the legal process."

CBS News Miami has filed a public records request to learn more about the allegations and each officer's employment history and conduct.