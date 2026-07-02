Miami Gardens fireworks victim, family warn of dangers of 4th of July sparklers after severe accident

Two years after a severe fireworks accident changed his life, a Miami Gardens man is sharing his story to warn others of the dangers of holiday pyrotechnics ahead of the Fourth of July.

Lamont Braithwaite, 19, was 17 when he was injured while celebrating with relatives on July 4, 2024. Recounting the incident, Braithwaite described a large box of fireworks on the ground that malfunctioned during the family gathering.

"It went off," Braithwaite said, recalling how the blast ignited his hair and caused significant physical trauma.

The injuries required a three-week hospitalization at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Braithwaite suffered partial bleeding on the brain, partial hearing loss and vision impairment, as well as a forehead injury that required surgical intervention and the insertion of a metal plate and screws.

His mother, Tamika Braithwaite, said her son has since made a full recovery, but the ordeal left a lasting impression on the family.

"Make sure for the parents and kids, just be safe," she said. "Adults, please go ahead and watch the kids with the fireworks. It doesn't matter what age they are. My son was just 17 at the time. Thank God he is here to tell his story. Be careful. I almost lost him. He is my only child."

When asked if he plans to handle fireworks this year, Braithwaite was definitive: "No, not at all."

Braithwaite is now looking toward his future, with plans to attend college and pursue a career in architecture.

State health officials report that the majority of fireworks-related injuries involve teenagers using store-bought pyrotechnics.