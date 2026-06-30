Fort Lauderdale officials are urging residents to be safe using fireworks and sparklers ahead of Fourth of July

Local fire, police, and health officials are partnering to urge residents to exercise caution regarding fireworks, sparklers, and celebratory gunfire ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials reported zero firework-related injuries last year and aim to maintain that record through increased public safety awareness.

"Every year we come out, and we do an awareness about safety with fireworks, and then every year we look back, and there are injuries caused by fireworks," said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Davis-Partridge.

Officials specifically cautioned against the use of sparklers, which are often perceived as harmless. Davis-Partridge noted that sparklers can burn at temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—comparable to the heat levels found in structure fires. Furthermore, local dry conditions have heightened the risk of brush fires, similar to recent incidents in the Everglades.

Police also emphasized the dangers of celebratory gunfire, reminding residents that any projectile fired into the air poses a significant risk of injury or death to innocent bystanders.

Dr. Jose Lozada, a trauma surgeon at Broward Health, said the hospital is preparing for a common mix of holiday injuries, including burns, lacerations, and hand or eye damage. In addition to firework risks, Lozada urged the public to stay hydrated and keep children away from grills and fireworks due to the extreme heat expected over the holiday weekend.

"Seconds can be the difference between a great, wonderful celebration and a life-altering tragedy," Lozada said.

First responders recommend leaving firework displays to professionals. The city's Fourth of July Spectacular is scheduled to begin at noon this Saturday at Fort Lauderdale Beach.