Miami Gardens man caught on camera shooting, killing stepfather of his child's mother, police say

A Miami Gardens man is behind bars after he was caught on camera shooting and killing the stepfather of the mother of his child during a domestic incident on Wednesday, police said.

According to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami, 32-year-old Sylvester Takeem Jordan was charged with second-degree murder and using a weapon while committing a felony.

Police find a man in the front yard and holding a rifle

Just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Miami Gardens Police responded to a home on 3320 NW 177th Terr. concerning a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man — later identified as Jordan — in the front yard and holding a rifle, Miami Gardens Police said. After verbally commanding Jordan to drop the gun, officers were able to take him into custody.

While at the scene, officers also found another man, lying on the front porch just outside the entryway and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers then went inside the home to search for other victims and discovered the victim's wife, the victim's stepdaughter and the stepdaughter's 8-month-old baby.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and airlifted the shot man to Aventura Hospital, where he died from his injuries a few hours later, police said.

During a walkthrough of the crime scene, detectives found "a firearm in plain view" on top of the driver's seat inside Jordan's gray Ford Mustang, which was parked on the home's swale, police said. Detectives found that the gun's slide was locked as if the magazine was empty and also found the rifle Jordan was allegedly holding earlier. Police said another black firearm was found on the ground in the front yard and a total of 12 9mm casings were recovered from the scene.

Investigators then took the wife, stepdaughter and Jordan to the Miami Gardens Police Department, and placed them in individual rooms for questioning.

The stepdaughter and shooter shared the child, the victim's wife says

According to the arrest documents, the wife confirmed her relationship to the victim and shared that the stepdaughter was her own daughter, telling detectives that the baby back home was Jordan's and her daughter's child, and that Jordan used to live at their home, having lived there since April and had known each other since 2006.

According to the wife, she ordered Jordan to leave the home on Monday after the family kept having issues with him, to which he did. But on Wednesday, while she and her daughter were driving, her husband called Jordan to tell him to retrieve his dog because it kept going to the bathroom inside their home. The wife said the man and Jordan had a "verbal argument on the phone and the defendant told the victim that he was on his way and to be ready," the arrest documents said.

When the family arrived home, the man told his wife and stepdaughter that he was going out to buy cigarettes. The wife said, however, while she was walking through the hallway, which had a view of the front door, she saw her husband open the door to find Jordan allegedly standing outside, asking for his dog, and her husband telling him to come inside and take the dog. According to the wife, it was at this moment that her husband and Jordan allegedly got into an argument.

Amid the argument, the wife said her husband then entered their home, went into an unknown area of the house and returned to the front door while allegedly placing a gun inside his shorts' pocket, before walking outside and seeing Jordan allegedly lifting his shirt, "as an act of having a firearm" as well, even though he was at distance where she couldn't get a clear picture of him, the arrest documents said. She said her husband then returned the gesture, tapping on his pocket as if he was informing Jordan that he was armed, too.

Then, the wife said she saw both of them run after each other, but they didn't seem to have their guns in their hands during the chase. She continued, saying that her husband re-entered their home and placed his gun on the living room's glass table. According to the arrest documents, the wife said that the firearm belonged to her and she kept it inside her bedroom closet.

It was at this moment that the man exited his home, and the wife heard a gunshot and her husband screaming that he had been shot and to call 911, the arrest documents said. The wife said that though she did not see the shooting, she and her daughter, along with the baby, closed the front door and ran into a bedroom as they heard multiple gunshots, and she called 911 while locking herself inside the bathroom. The wife continued, saying she then heard Jordan allegedly punching in the doorknob's codes and trying to get inside her home, while her daughter went to check on the front door. The wife told detectives that she stayed inside the bathroom until police arrived.

The stepdaughter watched her stepfather get shot "multiple times," police say

While detectives were interviewing the man's stepdaughter, she confirmed the details of her mother's interview; however, she was able to witness the shooting directly and watched Jordan allegedly shoot her stepfather "multiple times" while he was unarmed, the arrest documents said. After running into the bedroom with her mother and child, she returned to the front door and saw Jordan allegedly grabbing the gun that her stepfather had left on the glass table, standing outside the door and asked her why he was armed.

According to the stepdaughter, Jordan had pointed the rifle at her stepfather's head while he was on the ground, demanding his keys, telling him he had "five seconds" and began counting down while he was still holding the rifle to her stepfather's head as he lay on the ground, the arrest documents said.

Jordan was positively identified as the man's shooter by the stepdaughter after she was shown a photo of him, the arrest documents said.

Surveillance video captured the entire shooting, arrest documents say

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to retrieve security video from neighboring homes that showed audio and visuals that corroborated the witness testimonies.

After being issued a vehicle search warrant, detectives recovered the firearm that was inside Jordan's car, along with two other magazines.

Jordan was then read his Miranda rights, to which he requested not to speak with detectives without a lawyer present before he was arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident, police said.