Miami Gardens councilwoman Linda Julien hosts Women's Impact Luncheon with Ashanti ahead of Jazz in the Garden 2026

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Gardens leaders and hundreds of women from across South Florida gathered this week to celebrate International Women's Month and the power of music, culture, and leadership during the Women's Impact Luncheon ahead of the city's annual Jazz in the Garden festival.

The event, hosted by Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien on March 6 at the Seminole Hard Rock in Davie, featured Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Ashanti as a special guest speaker.

CBS News Miami anchor Chelsea Jones moderated a conversation with Ashanti, who spoke about her journey into the music industry at just 14 years old and her two-decade career as a successful recording artist. She also reflected on her personal life, discussing family, motherhood and the role faith has played in her career.

CBS News Miami anchor Chelsea Jones led a discussion with Ashanti. Sam Savory/Savory PR

Julien said the luncheon was designed to bring together women from across industries to connect and celebrate their accomplishments.

"This year's Women's Empowerment Luncheon at the Hard Rock was an incredible moment for successful and passionate women of all kinds of backgrounds to come together and connect, celebrate and share our journeys," Julien said.

The gathering included business leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, philanthropists and media professionals from across the region. City officials say the luncheon has become a key event leading up to the annual Jazz in the Garden music festival, one of South Florida's largest cultural celebrations.

Councilwoman Linda Julien (left) with Ashanti backstage on March 8th, 2026 in Miami Gardens for Jazz in The Garden Music Fest 2026 Sam Savory/Savory PR

Julien, who said she has long been passionate about the arts, emphasized the role music and creative expression play in bringing communities together.

"As someone who loves the arts and grew up playing piano, I know how impactful music and art can be," Julien said, noting that both the luncheon and the festival continue to grow each year.

Miami Gardens officials, including Mayor Rodney Harris and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, joined the celebration alongside other city council members to highlight the contributions of women leaders in the region.

The Women's Impact Luncheon helped kick off the city's three-day Jazz in the Garden festival, which features major music acts and draws thousands of attendees each year.

During the festival weekend, Julien also met with performers backstage, including rapper Nelly, who surprised audiences by bringing out Murphy Lee, a fellow member of the St. Lunatics.

City leaders say the events reinforce Miami Gardens' reputation as a hub for arts, culture and major music experiences in South Florida.