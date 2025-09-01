Woman found dead after apparent dog attack in Miami Gardens, police say
A woman was found dead Monday morning with apparent multiple dog bite injuries, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.
Police said units responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Northwest 196th Terrace, where the woman was discovered unresponsive.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.
Authorities said the dogs involved and their owner have not been located.
The investigation is ongoing.