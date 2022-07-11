Miami Gardens PD: Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle
MIAMI – The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after a child found unresponsive inside a vehicle Monday afternoon has died.
It all happened just before 4 pm. in the 700 block of NW 173 Street.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the juvenile to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the child was pronounced dead by doctors.
No other details have been provided.
