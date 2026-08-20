South Florida woman entered jail with thousands stuffed inside her body, deputies say

A South Florida woman is facing charges after deputies say she posed as a bank employee to try to steal a victim's debit card, but it's what investigators located inside her body at jail that's also raising eyebrows.

According to information provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Moniquie Love Turnbull, of Miami, tried to pull off a "brazen and dangerous scam" by showing up at the home of a senior citizen, claiming to be from the victim's bank.

Moniquie Love Turnbull Martin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Turnbull told the victim that the victim's account had been compromised and she would "handle the appropriate disposal of the card."

Deputies said that while they were investigating that incident, investigators were alerted to another call identifying Turnbull as the possible suspect in that case, too.

"The targeted victims in this case became suspicious and called law enforcement quickly, giving our deputies enough time to locate Turnbull before she left Martin County," deputies said in a Facebook post.

She was charged with scheme to defraud, felony use of a two-way communication device, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card without consent involving a victim 60 years or older.

Deputies locate thousands of dollars inside suspect's vagina at jail, investigators say

After her arrest, deputies provided an update and said she would be facing additional charges for what they found inside of her when she was in jail.

Deputies said it was discovered that she entered jail with $3,200 in cash "lodged in her vagina."

"It's not clear who the money was taken from, but for now, it's accounted for and sealed in evidence," deputies said. "Keep in mind at some point the cash will be back in public circulation."

Deputies said Turnbull faces additional charges including introduction of contraband into a corrections facility.

She currently has a $500,000 bond, deputies said.