Expect mostly dry weekend as temperatures reach 80s across South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking an above-normal, dry weekend across South Florida.

After setting a record-high minimum temperature in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, temperatures will be in the low 80s, which is higher than normal for this time of year.

There's a very low chance of a few pop-up showers moving across Broward and Miami-Dade counties this weekend. The best chance for rain returns at the end of next week.

Enjoy the full 24 hours of Saturday, because you'll only get 23 hours on Sunday. It's time to Spring forward at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Set your clocks ahead an hour before bed.