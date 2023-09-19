Miami FC's to play Louisville City FC in must-win game

MIAMI -- Miami FC is preparing for a crucial showdown Wednesday against Louisville City FC, setting the stage for what could be a decisive match.

The game will available for streaming ESPN+ and YouTube for international viewers. Tickets can be purchased at MiamiFC.com.

With the postseason on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher for Miami, as the team finds itself in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Miami FC's recent outing didn't go as planned, losing to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last Saturday.

The 1-2 defeat has left the club in an unfavorable position, but they are not ready to throw in the towel just yet. Instead, Miami will be using Wednesday's match against Louisville City FC as fuel to reignite their postseason aspirations.

As the regular season inches closer to its conclusion, Miami currently finds itself in a race for the final playoff spot.

To secure a spot in the postseason, they not only need a victory over Louisville City FC, but also must rely on a bit of fortune. They'll be watching closely in hopes that both Detroit City FC and FC Tulsa stumble in their respective matches. Should these results go in their favor, Miami FC may have a glimmer of hope to clinch that coveted playoff berth.

The last time these two clubs squared off was on May 13, 2023, in a match that ended in a 3-1 victory for Louisville. Louisville City FC currently occupies the 4th position in the USL Eastern Conference and has consistently demonstrated its strength throughout the year, establishing itself as a formidable opponent and top league contender.

For the time being, Miami FC's fate lies in its own hands as they enter this crucial midweek battle. The team must deliver a top-level performance and defend their home turf, as the remaining matches of the season hold paramount significance. The players will undoubtedly feel the weight of expectation as they look to deliver a performance that could define their season.

For Miami FC, Wednesday's match is more than just another game; it's a battle for survival and a test of their resilience.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.