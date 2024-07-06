Miami FC loses 4-1 to North Carolina FC despite early lead

CARY, N.C. -- The game started strong for Miami, with a close chance to score just five minutes in. A ball from Daniel Barbir to Allen Gavilanes gave the away team a chance at an early goal but the shot went just over the crossbar.

North Carolina came back strong ten minutes later, in the 16th minute a close shot from Evan Conway gave the home team a chance at taking the lead. The ball drifted wide going past Pipe Rodriguez, leaving the match scoreless.

However, just a couple minutes later, Miami was able to come back and score the first goal of the match. Khalid Balogun was able to get one past Jake McGuire and scored his first goal for Miami FC and his first ever in the USL Championship.

NCFC tried to find their equalizer until the end of the first half but came out unsuccessful. Another shot from Conway was saved by Rodriguez. Then, at the end of stoppage time, Rafa Metzingen almost made the score level, but a big-time save from Pipe kept Miami's lead into halftime.

Metzingen came back strong in the second half and scored early giving North Carolina the equalizer. Both Nico Cardona and Rodriguez went toward the ball, but Metzingen's shot went straight past Miami's defense making the score 1-1.

In the 63rd minute, the North Carolina team had found their momentum and Evan Conway found the chance he had been looking for throughout the match, giving NCFC their second of the match. Just a minute later, Conway put away another giving the home team a 3-1 lead.

North Carolina was awarded a penalty after a foul from Alejandro Mitrano. Oalex Anderson scored the penalty kick and North Carolina's fourth goal of the night.

Miami attempted to come back but their attempts came back futile with McGuire saving their shots.

Miami returns home to FIU Stadium next week to play Rhode Island FC next Saturday for the first matchup between the two teams. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.