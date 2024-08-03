Miami FC falls to Loudoun United FC 4-1, down 2 men

LOUDOUN, Va. — Despite the early lead for the visiting team, Miami lost to Loudoun 4-1, playing with just nine men in the second half.

Miami FC started the match off strong with Rocco Genzano scoring two minutes after kickoff. After a ball from Allen Gavilanes, the Italian gave Miami an early lead with a header to the back of the net, sending the ball past Hugo Faroux.

Miami kept a strong first half, keeping the score to its advantage, till the seventh minute of stoppage time. A foul conceded by Junior Palacios awarded Loudoun a penalty. The PK was taken by Abdellatif Aboukoura, and the Egyptian put the home team on the scoreboard.

One minute later, after a potential handball from Loudoun, Miami's Frank Lopez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the evening debating the decision. The first half ended level with Miami down a man.

After the second half ensued with ten men on the field for Miami, Nico Cardona was also awarded his second yellow card of the evening, leaving the visiting team to play with just nine men.

Despite Miami being down two players on the field and Loudoun controlling possession, the home team was unable to score again till fifteen minutes into the second half when Kalil ElMedkhar was able to put them in the lead.

ElMedkhar was able to grow the lead for Loudoun with another ball put away just ten minutes later from an assist from Florian Valot. The former Miami midfielder had an opportunity to score a second penalty five minutes after a foul from Chris Jean-Francois on Kwame Awuah but missed and hit the post.

Despite the penalty missed by Valot, Loudoun was still able to find their fourth of the night in stoppage time after Tommy Williamson scored off a free kick.

Miami will continue on the road as they head to Texas next week to take on El Paso Locomotive FC before returning home the following Wednesday to face Memphis 901 FC. Tickets for the match are on sale now at www.MiamiFC.com.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.