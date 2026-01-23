Miami school placed on precautionary lockdown after possible shooting nearby, officials say

A school in Miami was placed in a precautionary lockdown on Friday after officials said a shooting took place nearby.

Officials said the shooting took place near The English Center on Southwest 28th Street.

According to Miami police, officers are continuing to investigate by reviewing surveillance video and searching for any shell casings.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the facility was placed in the precautionary lockdown due to the police activity.

No injuries have been reported.