Backyard fire at Miami duplex displaces family, knocks out power to dozens

A backyard fire in a Miami duplex on Thursday afternoon left a family without a place to stay and knocked out power to more than 30 customers, officials said.

The fire started in a shed behind the home, where residents kept tools and work equipment, according to the residents.

Florida Power & Light crews worked into the night to restore electricity after a transformer blew, sending smoke and flames into the neighborhood.

Maria Cabrera said she rushed her two sons out of the house when she saw the fire.

Neighbors report loud transformer blast

Neighbors captured video of thick smoke billowing from the property. Daphiney Garcia, who lives nearby, said her brother called her after the startling blast from a transformer.

"It was loud and smoke came out. It was really dark and cloudy," Garcia said.

Family previously displaced by eviction

Cabrera moved into the duplex after being evicted from the Little Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater earlier this year to make way for new development.

FPL said about 35 customers lost power. No injuries were reported, but residents said they were left without air conditioning or internet as crews cleared debris and repaired lines.

Residents grateful no one was hurt

Despite losing their home, Cabrera said she is grateful her family is safe.