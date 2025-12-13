5 adults, child and dog displaced after fire tears through Miami duplex, officials say

Five adults, a child and a dog were displaced after a fire tore through a Miami duplex on Saturday morning, officials said.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a fire located at 1815 NW 53rd St.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story residential duplex with "heavy smoke billowing from the windows," prompting Miami Fire Rescue to upgrade the incident to a Code 1 working fire to dispatch additional resources, the agency said.

Firefighters deployed hose lines and forced entry into the structure for an aggressive fire attack. Meanwhile, firefighters searched for possible occupants inside the structure before it was deemed all clear.

Within 20 minutes after the fire was brought under control, a resident told crews that the source of flames was believed to be an electric bike that was stored inside the building, Miami Fire Rescue said. However, firefighters have not confirmed the origin and cause of the fire.

Six residents — five adults and a child — were displaced, and the American Red Cross was contacted to help them with their needs, Miami Fire Rescue said.

Miami Fire Rescue is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.