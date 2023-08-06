Miami dominates El Paso during home game win

MIAMI -- Miami FC defeated El Paso Locomotive FC 4-0 Saturday during a home game at FIU Stadium.

One of the standout performances of the match came from Miami FC's forward Joaquín Rivas, who demonstrated his class by scoring a brace in the first half. Rivas was in sublime form throughout the game, showcasing his elite dribbling, finishing skills and being awarded Man of the Match.

From the opening whistle, Miami set the tone for the match.

Miami FC vs. El Paso Special

The squad came out energized and aggressive, determined to make a statement with their performance. Throughout the game Miami showcased an outstanding level of intensity and cohesion, moving the ball with fluidity and finding gaps in El Paso's backline.

The first goal came early in the match when Rivas slotted home a well-timed cross, energizing the team with a beautiful finish. The early goal provided a confidence boost to the entire team and allowed them to play with freedom and creativity throughout the rest of the game.

El Paso Locomotive FC tried to muster a response and gain a foothold in the match, but Miami's defense remained resolute and organized, denying them any chances to mount a comeback. The home side's backline displayed a compact and disciplined formation, making it difficult for El Paso to gain momentum going forward.

Miami FC's persistence paid off when Rivas once again found the back of the net with a powerful penalty kick, extending Miami's lead to a comfortable 2-0.

During the four minutes of stoppage time, an own goal from El Paso put Miami up by three.

Despite holding a three-goal advantage, Miami FC refused to take their foot off the gas. In the second half, Miami's midfielders orchestrated beautiful passing, keeping possession and patiently waiting for the right moment to attack. Cabral seemed to be everywhere on the pitch at once throughout the match. His work yielded dividends, and he was rewarded with a beautiful goal in the final minutes of the match.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.