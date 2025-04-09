Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill involved in domestic dispute with wife, Sunny Isles beach police say

Police were called to an alleged "assault in progress" at the Sunny Isles Beach home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta on Monday.

Just before 2 p.m., police were called to the NFL star's home in the 18000 block of Collins Avenue where Keeta Hill's mother, Alesia Vaccaro, who called the police, said arguments between the couple are frequent.

Family concerns raised

Vaccaro told police she has been living with her daughter and son-in-law since her granddaughter was born in November 2024. She also told police that Tyreek Hill is "very aggressive and impulsive," and "has anger issues," including that she is afraid for her daughter.

During an interview with police, Keeta Hill said arguments with her husband have become more frequent and that when she gives her opinion about anything he becomes angry and throws things. She said the two have been attending couple's therapy, but it is not "working out."

Keeta Hill told police that she told her husband he was not involved enough with their daughter and "that's when he got irritated," and "without malice, he approached her and grabbed the baby."

According to Vaccaro, Tyreek Hill threw Keeta Hill's computer to the floor and grabbed their child and started walking toward the balcony with her in his arms. That's when she called the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department.

Tyreek's defense

Tyreek Hill told police he had returned home from training and sat with his wife to talk about their therapy sessions, according to the report. He said he didn't like what she said about his lack of involvement with their daughter, so he approached her and grabbed the baby.

"I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want," Hill told police, the report states.

Police said they noticed a bruise on Keeta Hill's left upper chest and questioned her about it; however, "both parties" said the argument never became physical. The report states that Keeta Hill said the mark probably happened "without malice" when her husband grabbed the baby from her. The officers said the baby was in good health and in good physical condition.

Future uncertain

Tyreek Hill left the home with police around 2:20 p.m.; Keeta Hill and her mother stayed at the home. She also told police she is in the process of filing for a divorce.