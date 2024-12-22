Miami Dolphins spread Christmas cheer to special kids with annual Holiday Toy Event

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins have already started spreading holiday cheer and making some special children overcome with joy, proving that there are few things in life better than a Christmas surprise.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins held their annual Holiday Toy Event that turned the suite level of Hard Rock Stadium into a pretty sweet Christmas party.

"Our football unites team works together with the community to select families who might need a little extra cheer over Christmas, we have them out hot cocoa, a meal from one of our community restaurant partners, and then what they don't know is they'll be surprised with gifts later," said Kim Miller, the vice president of community affairs for the Dolphins.

"Surprised" is an understatement.

"We do work with the parents and get some lists for the kids," Hill continued. "So, not only just are they getting some gifts that people chose — like it's actually things from their list, which makes it so special. It's personalized for each family to show them that we care."

Each unwrapping unveiled a new toy and a new smile. It was hard to tell who had more fun, the kids or Santa's helpers, who in this case, happened to play professional football on Sundays.

"You know, it's only a couple times in a year where, you know, the fans really get to be up and close and personal with the players, and same for us," said Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. "And so anytime we get the opportunity to do that, it's always a good deal for us."

"It's amazing to be here, and it's just the energy you can feel, how much the Christmas spirit is around here," said one parent. "So it's amazing. So I'm happy. I want to get two cups of cocoa."

"The dolphin's family is part of their family too, and can make their season a little brighter," Miller added.

It was a great job there by the Dolphins to pull off another merry Christmas for the community.